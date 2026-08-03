Gap Between Increasing Supply Chain Risk and Organizational Readiness

The increasing supply chain risk is outpacing many organizations’ ability to anticipate, understand and respond before disruptions occur. This is creating a global readiness gap, according to a new study from Avetta.

“The key findings show the challenge isn’t simply that risk is increasing; it’s that many organizations are still trying to respond with disconnected systems, fragmented visibility and reactive processes,” said Abid Yousuf, chief customer officer at Avetta, in a statement. “Closing the readiness gap starts with giving leaders the ability to see risk sooner, act earlier and keep work moving safely and efficiently.”

The Speed of Supply Chain Risk

More than three-quarters (77%) of respondents report that global supply chain and workforce risk has increased over the past 12 months, yet only 44% have fully centralized, real-time visibility into their third-party workforce, safety and compliance risk factors—leaving many organizations ill-equipped to respond effectively.

The consequences of this gap are tangible: 68% experienced workforce-related operational delays or shutdowns during the same period.

Additionally, the data reveals that:

More than half (56%) rely on risk visibility that is delayed, fragmented or largely manual.

Nearly two out of five (39%) identify risk only shortly before or after it has already affected operations.

Limited visibility into third-party risk is the second most-cited (38%) barrier to effective vulnerability response overall.

Compliance Demands Causing Challenges

Nearly three-quarters (71%) of respondents say compliance requirements have grown more complex over the past year, with 42% indicating that this increased complexity is a leading barrier to effective risk response.

Yet nearly a quarter (24%) still rely on fragmented or manual risk management processes that hinder their ability to adjust to the evolving regulatory landscape.

Against this backdrop, 53% say compliance demands frequently divert time and resources from frontline safety work, creating tension between maintaining compliance and actually improving safety outcomes.

“Compliance will always matter, but compliance alone doesn’t necessarily create readiness,” Yousuf continued. “The organizations making the greatest progress are treating compliance as one part of a broader strategy that brings safety, supplier performance and operational risk together instead of managing them in silos.”

AI Adoption is Widespread, but Deployment at Scale is Limited

Nearly every organization (97.2%) is using AI somewhere within their supply chain risk management lifecycle, but wide-scale deployment remains uneven, with only 38% saying AI is fully embedded across their operations.

A larger contingent (51%) is using AI only in a limited capacity, while 11% remain in the early stages of adoption.

Organizations are most commonly using AI for:

Supplier analysis (55%).

Regulatory tracking (51%).

Compliance measurement (50%).

Predictive safety monitoring (46%).

Job safety analysis (42%).

These findings suggest many organizations are still using AI to improve individual tasks rather than transform organization-wide decision-making, leaving significant opportunity to strengthen broader supply chain operational readiness.

Organizations are Investing in Readiness

In response to these challenges, organizations are prioritizing investments that improve their ability to anticipate—not simply react to—risk. Greater visibility into third-party safety, sustainability and financial risk (52%) along with real-time monitoring and predictive analytics (48%) rank among the capabilities respondents believe will most strengthen their risk response.

In addition, 50% identify improving predictive risk visibility as a top strategic priority for the year ahead.

“The next generation of supply chain leaders won’t be defined by how quickly they respond after a disruption occurs,” Yousuf added. “They’ll be defined by how well they anticipate risk, align stakeholders and keep work moving forward before disruptions take hold. That’s what true readiness makes possible.”