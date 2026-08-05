Manufacturing Grew at Faster Rate in Four Years: ISM

In good news for the manufacturing sector, its growth rate was the highest in four years. This is according to the latest ISM Manufacturing PMI Report. The sector expanded in July for the seventh consecutive month.
The Manufacturing PMI registered 55.6% in July.
The overall economy continued in expansion for the 21st month in a row.
However, the Supplier Deliveries Index indicated slowing performance for the eighth month in a row after one month in 'faster' territory. The reading of 58.9% is up 1.5 percentage points from its June reading of 57.4%
Index Readings
Inventories Index registered 51.2%, down 0.2 percentage point compared to June's reading of 51.4%
Customers' Inventories Index reading of 40.7% is 1.6 percentage points lower compared to the 42.3% recorded in June.
New Export Orders Index returned to expansion territory with a reading of 53%, 4.5 percentage points higher than the 48.5% registered in June.
Imports Index registered 55.7%, 2.8 percentage points higher than June's reading of 52.9%.
New Orders Index expanded for the seventh consecutive month after four straight readings in contraction, registering 56.7%, up 0.7 percentage point compared to June's figure of 56%.
Production Index registered 58.5%, which is 6.3 percentage points higher than the 52.2% recorded in June and the highest figure since November 2021 (60.5%).
Prices Index registered 71.1%, a 1.9-percentage-point decrease from June's reading of 73%.
Backlog of Orders Index registered 55%, up 4.5 percentage points compared to the 50.5% recorded in June.
Employment Index reading of 52.8% is up 3.1 percentage points from June's figure of 49.7%, putting the index in expansion territory for the first time in 33 months,