Manufacturing Grew at Faster Rate in Four Years: ISM

However, the Supplier Deliveries Index indicated slowing performance for the eighth month in a row after one month in 'faster' territory.
Aug. 5, 2026
2 min read
Add Us On Google
#260299360@PJ Joe|Dreamstime
Manufacturing Grew at Faster Rate in Four Years: ISM

In good news for the manufacturing sector, its growth rate was the highest in four years. This is according to the latest ISM Manufacturing PMI  Report. The sector expanded in July for the seventh consecutive month.

The Manufacturing PMI registered 55.6% in July.

The overall economy continued in expansion for the 21st month in a row.

However, the Supplier Deliveries Index indicated slowing performance for the eighth month in a row after one month in 'faster' territory. The reading of 58.9% is up 1.5 percentage points from its June reading of 57.4% 

Index Readings

Inventories Index registered 51.2%, down 0.2 percentage point compared to June's reading of 51.4% 

Customers' Inventories Index reading of 40.7% is 1.6 percentage points lower compared to the 42.3% recorded in June.

New Export Orders Index returned to expansion territory with a reading of 53%, 4.5 percentage points higher than the 48.5% registered in June.

Imports Index registered 55.7%, 2.8 percentage points higher than June's reading of 52.9%.

New Orders Index expanded for the seventh consecutive month after four straight readings in contraction, registering 56.7%, up 0.7 percentage point compared to June's figure of 56%.

Production Index registered 58.5%, which is 6.3 percentage points higher than the 52.2% recorded in June and the highest figure since November 2021 (60.5%).

Prices Index registered 71.1%, a 1.9-percentage-point decrease from June's reading of 73%.

Backlog of Orders Index registered 55%, up 4.5 percentage points compared to the 50.5% recorded in June.

Employment Index reading of 52.8% is up 3.1 percentage points from June's figure of 49.7%, putting the index in expansion territory for the first time in 33 months,

What Respondents are Saying

"We are seeing a very opportunistic and reactive marketplace. If shortage items become available, we opportunistically buy. Some customers are reducing inventory; others are pulling forward demand. As many customers that are slowing down, an equal number are growing. It looks like a lot of shuffling and shifting market share." [Chemical Products]

"We continue to operate in a favorable demand environment driven by growth in the semiconductor, AI, advanced packaging, and high-performance computing markets. Recent company reports indicate strong sales growth and continued investment in manufacturing capacity, technology and customer-support capabilities. This scenario supports a positive business outlook and creates opportunities to leverage increased purchasing scale across the enterprise." [Computer & Electronic Products]

"Now that it seems the buildout of AI infrastructure globally is nearing real activation, products going into data centers are at full procurement and manufacturing ramp-up. Thus, demand for our semiconductor end products and connectivity (power, networking and photonics) is booming. Similarly, defense is at an all-time high, with most of our product orders going to these two industries. Order volumes for medical, industrial and consumer products are markedly lower." [Machinery]

"Aerospace and defense demand continues to be strong and growing, based on business backlogs. Competing for scare supply — electronics, certain critical minerals and other categories — is challenging on-time fulfillment for our supply chains. This is expected to get worse with co-dependent sectors also remaining strong and restocking challenges for automotive electronics." [Transportation Equipment]

"Continued tariffs on products utilized in our product lines are being monitored by the business, which is working to mitigate or limit tariff risk. Geopolitical risk, especially in the Middle East, pertaining to commodity and energy markets remains a concern. There has been some increased cost and transit time for rerouted shipments due to conflicts in the Red Sea, Strait of Hormuz and Suez Canal." [Transportation Equipment]

"Business is still solid; we will increase revenue by 3 percent to 5 percent. We are considering foreign steel purchases for early next year because domestic steel mills are getting greedy." [Fabricated Metal Products]

"No normalcy in sight in the world of metals. It makes me yearn for the coronavirus pandemic chaos, which was more manageable than whatever this is that we are in. At least business is better; however, the components of good business are not. Sharp pricing downturns in aluminum will make things more interesting, as supply levels will prevent those decreases from taking hold across the board. Getting customers to understand that is not always easy." [Primary Metals]

"The pricing volatility and lead-time extensions in this market are arguably worse than the pandemic era. During COVID-19, we saw a surge of price hikes and inventory buy-ups, which caused constraints that eventually leveled out. We are seeing nothing but consistent upward trends for both pricing and lead times that show no signs of slowing down. Specifically, 5-percent to 25-percent price increases for printed circuit board assembly components and 15-percent to 45-percent increases for bare boards are negatively impacting customer demand outlook into next year. This isn't sustainable." [Electrical Equipment, Appliances & Components]

"Our customers in Asia continue to procure elsewhere to avoid paying a tariff. While the Iran war was paused, it was terrific to see fuel prices (and delivery costs) falling steadily. Now that skirmishes have resumed, we expect fuel to rise again." [Paper Products]

"Definitely a downturn within several of our business units, mainly the consumer products division. High freight costs, both for truck and ocean, and longer lead times are concerning. Pricing was moving downward until the Iran war started again." [Chemical Products]

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Disruption is Now a Structural Condition
Update: DOT Targets Shippers for Drivers Without English