Retail Sales Grow for 10th Month in Row

Despite current economic conditions, retail sales continued their growth trajectory and rose again in July, marking the 10th consecutive month of gains.

This is according to the CNBC/NRF Retail Monitor, powered by Affinity Solutions, released by the National Retail Federation.



Total retail sales, excluding automobile dealers and gasoline stations, were up 0.32% seasonally adjusted month over month and up 5.15% unadjusted year over year in July, according to the Retail Monitor.

That compared with increases of 0.33% month over month and 9.41% year over year in June.



The Retail Monitor calculation of core retail sales (excluding restaurants in addition to auto dealers and gas stations) was up 0.3% month over month in July and was up 4.72% year over year.

That compared with increases of 0.36% month over month and 10.08% year over year in June.



Total sales were up 6.57% year over year during the first seven months of the year, and core sales were up 6.53%.

These data is different from the survey-based numbers collected by the Census Bureau, in that Retail Monitor uses actual, anonymized credit and debit card purchase data.

“Retail sales maintained their steady upward momentum in July as consumers kept shopping despite ups and downs in other economic indicators,” NRF CEO Matthew Shay said, in a statement.

“Supported by a low unemployment rate and steady wage gains, households remained budget conscious but took full advantage of midsummer sales and early back-to-school promotions to stretch their dollars. Retailers helped balance budgets by remaining committed to affordability, ensuring that everyday products remain accessible for American families.”

Unlike survey-based numbers collected by the Census Bureau, the Retail Monitor uses actual, anonymized credit and debit card purchase data compiled by Affinity Solutions and does not need to be revised monthly or annually.



July sales were up in all but two of nine categories on a yearly basis, led by electronics stores, digital products and health and personal care stores, and were up in all but four categories on a monthly basis. Specifics from key sectors include: