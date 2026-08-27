Manufacturers Can Only Withstand Supply Chain Disruptions for Three Weeks

A new survey, Global Supply Chain Resilience Outlook, from Proxima, a supply chain consultancy, delivered some surprising news.

If a major supply chain shock occurred tomorrow, over half of global (53%) CEOs in the manufacturing sector say their businesses could not maintain day-to-day operations for up to three weeks uninterrupted, according to the research.

Furthermore, 80% believe that up to a fifth of their revenue would be in jeopardy if their top three suppliers were disrupted for two weeks.

A fifth (20%) put the risk at 21-40% of revenue.

Paying a premium for resilience

With regard to how much companies would be willing to increase costs, 367 CEOs in the manufacturing sector of the survey said they would accept an average uplift of 16% on their current third-party supplier costs to guarantee supply chain resilience.

Almost seven in ten (69%) would accept an increase of 11% or more.

When asked how they might fund such an increase in their third-party supplier costs, 40% indicated they would implement cost-saving measures while 34% would pass price rises on to customers.

Over a quarter (27%) said they would absorb the costs through reduced margins.

A varied threat landscape

When asked which threat currently poses the greatest financial challenge to their supply chain, almost a quarter (23%) of CEOs in the manufacturing sector cited conflict and geopolitical tensions.

When asked about the impact of protectionist policies in the past 12 months, over four in ten (43%) say that delays at customs have created periodic stock shortages.

The research also finds that emerging technologies (22%) and sustainability targets and regulatory requirements (21%) are the top threats that CEOs believe their peers underestimate most.

Technology and cyber risk in supply chains

Over four in ten (44%) CEOs in the manufacturing sector said their business had experienced a supply chain disruption caused by a cyber incident in the past 24 months.

At the same time, 40% said significant business revenue would be at risk within their organization if a key supplier fell victim to a cyber-attack.

Despite this, the data finds that the majority of CEOs do not have real-time visibility on cyber risk. Less than four in ten (39%) have conducted a full cyber resilience stress-test across critical suppliers in the past 12 months, while just 35% believe their business has real-time visibility into the cyber risk exposure of its critical suppliers.

As far as using AI to monitor risk, over half of CEOs in the manufacturing sector (52%) say AI is delivering measurable value in supplier risk monitoring.

However, they also say there are barriers to further scaling AI use in the supply chain, including:

Data quality (38%)

Lack of skills (30%)

Clarity around ROI (30%).

“In a multi-threat environment, ranging from extreme weather events to tariff wars, the manufacturing sector sits firmly in the eye of the storm," said Simon Geale, executive vice president at Proxima, in a statement. "As supply chains become increasingly globalized, disruption in any part of the chain can have a significant, knock-on impact on manufacturing businesses.

“Amid this volatile backdrop, robust contingency planning is now a necessity for manufacturers. In practice, this means diversifying suppliers, building regional capacity and using data to detect pain points as they emerge. At the outset, however, firms must develop a holistic view of their operations and dependencies, which requires a proactive approach to risk management.”