Manufacturing Continues Growth: ISM

For the eighth consecutive month, economic activity in the manufacturing sector expanded according to the ISM Manufacturing PMI report released on September 1.
The Manufacturing PMI registered 54.6% in August, 1 percentage point below the July figure of 55.6%.
The overall economy continued in expansion for the 22nd month in a row.
"Looking at the manufacturing economy, 22% of the sector's gross domestic product (GDP) contracted in August, compared to 20% in July," said Susan Spence, chair of the Institute for Supply Management Manufacturing Business Survey Committee. "The share of sector GDP with a PMI at or below 45% is a good metric to gauge overall manufacturing weakness.
"Of the six largest manufacturing industries, five (Transportation Equipment; Petroleum & Coal Products; Computer & Electronic Products; Machinery; and Food, Beverage & Tobacco Products) expanded in August."
"The Supplier Deliveries Index indicated slowing performance for the ninth month in a row after one month in 'faster' territory. The reading of 59.3% is up 0.4 percentage point from its July reading of 58.9%.
Index readings are as follows:
Inventories Index registered 50.6%, down 0.6 percentage point compared to July's reading of 51.2%.
Customers' Inventories Index reading of 42.8% is 2.1 percentage points higher compared to the 40.7% recorded in July.
New Export Orders Index gained 0.2 percentage point in August for a reading of 53.2% versus 53% last month.
Imports Index registered 52.5%, a loss of 3.2 percentage points since July's reading of 55.7%.
Prices Index repeated its July reading of 71.1%.