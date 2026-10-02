Supplier Delivery Index from ISM Continues Decline

Economic activity in the manufacturing sector expanded in September for the ninth consecutive month, according to the latest ISM Manufacturing PMI Report, released on October 1.

The Manufacturing PMI registered 54.5% in September, 0.1 percentage point below the August figure of 54.6%.

The overall economy continued in expansion for the 23rd month in a row.

Index Readings

Supplier Deliveries Index indicated slowing performance for the 10th month in a row after one month in 'faster' territory. The reading of 59% is down 0.3 percentage point from its August reading of 59.3%.

Inventories Index registered 48.6%, down 2 percentage points compared to August's reading of 50.6%.

Customers' Inventories Index reading of 41.6% is 1.2 percentage points lower compared to the 42.8% recorded in August.

New Export Orders Index lost 2.3 percentage points in September for a reading of 50.9% versus 53.2% in August.

Imports Index registered 51%, a decrease of 1.5 percentage points compared to August's reading of 52.5%.

New Orders Index expanded for the ninth consecutive month after four straight readings in contraction, registering 55.3%, up 1.6 percentage points compared to August's figure of 53.7%.

Production Index registered 56.7% which is 1.6 percentage points lower than the 58.3% recorded in August.

Prices Index remained in expansion territory, registering 77.9%, a notable increase of 6.8 percentage points compared to August's reading of 71.1%

Backlog of Orders Index registered 56.4%, up 4.6 percentage points compared to the 51.8%recorded in August.

Employment Index reading of 52.7% is up 1.5 percentage points from August's figure of 51.2%.