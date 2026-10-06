C.H. Robinson to Acquire RXO

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, a Fortune 1000 provider of transportation solutions, announced on October 5 that it will acquire RXO, a last-mile logistics provider.

The acquisition will be a stock-and-cash transaction valued at $5.8 billion and will create a combined company with an enterprise value of over $25 billion.

In the announcement, C.H. Robinson said it expects to realize approximately $300 million of net run-rate cost synergies within two years post-close.

“This transaction is a natural next step in our transformation, allowing us to create a more scaled, resilient North American third-party logistics provider positioned to offer exceptional customer service and redefine the future of our industry,” said Dave Bozeman, C.H. Robinson's president and CEO, in a statement. “Like C.H. Robinson, RXO is a customer-focused company with expertise and talent that will allow us to expand our capabilities to better support customers of all sizes on their most complex challenges.”

C.H. Robinson offered the following strategic and financial benefits of the acquisition.