Import Cargo’s Extended Peak Season Ends

The drawn-out peak shipping season that has characterized this year appears to finally be ending, according to the Global Port Tracker released by the National Retail Federation and Hackett Associates.

Import volume at the nation’s major container ports has started to slow down compared with persistent high numbers over the summer.

"Even with any fluctuations in final data, we’re likely past the busiest part of the year,” NRF Vice President for Supply Chain and Customs Policy Jonathan Gold said.

“The truth is that the peak season started early and was stretched out through the summer and early fall, with the difference from month to month often amounting to little more than a rounding error. Most holiday merchandise has arrived, and the remainder of the year is just a matter of last-minute replenishment and preparation for early 2027. Consumers should find shelves well stocked with a wide range of choices to meet their needs and budgets for the holidays.”

Hackett Associates Founder Ben Hackett said: “Core economic indicators are broadly flat or weakening slightly month over month recently. “Despite this, consumers appear to remain confident and cautious at the same time, with consumer confidence indexes sliding to multi-year lows while consumer spending continues to be robust in the face of increasing inflation.”

U.S. ports covered by Global Port Tracker handled 2.3 million TEUs in August, the latest month for which final numbers are available. That was down 0.7% from a year earlier but up 0.4% from July to likely make August the busiest month of the year after an extended peak season.



Ports have not yet reported September numbers, but Global Port Tracker projected a drop to 2.28 million TEU, up 8.2% year over year. October is forecast at 2.25 million TEU, up 8.5% year over year; November at 2 million TEU, down 1%, and December at 2.02 million TEU, up 0.6%.



Those numbers would bring 2026 to a total of 25.8 million TEU, up 1.4% from last year’s 25.4 million TEU.

The first half of 2026 totaled 12.7 million TEU, up 1.1% from the same period in 2025.



January 2027 is forecast at 2.07 million TEU, down 1.9% year over year, and February at 1.92 million TEU, up 1%.