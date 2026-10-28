Super El Niño: Supply Chain Risks

The 2026–27 Super El Niño is expected to peak in November–December 2026 and keep disrupting weather patterns through at least the first half of 2027.

A new report from Everstream Analytics, offers an analysis of the risks as well as ways companies can increase their readiness.

Five things supply chain leaders need to know:

Risk has moved from the Atlantic to the Pacific

The Atlantic hurricane season is the quietest on record, while East and West Pacific storm activity runs far above normal, hitting coastal China, Japan, the Koreas and the Philippines.

Southeast Asia is ground zero

Drought in Indonesia is driving wildfires, haze, aviation disruption, low rivers and the worst palm crop conditions in at least 10 years.



Europe's waterways remain constrained

Rhine gauges at Kaub and Cologne sit at record lows, keeping draft restrictions and higher freight costs in place through October.



The Panama Canal faces continued restrictions

Gatun Lake is below average but better than in past El Niño years, thanks to early water management.



Food and beverage is most exposed

Fertilizers, chemicals, energy, electronics, industrial manufacturing and apparel follow.