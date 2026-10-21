Holiday Sales to Grow as Consumers Remain Resilient

“This year’s forecast reflects our confidence that consumers will prioritize the holiday season even as they remain mindful of their budgets,” NRF CEO Matthew Shay said in a statement. “Retailers are prepared to meet that demand with competitive prices, value and choices for every budget.”

“We head into the holiday season with strong spending momentum, as consumers remain the bright spot in the economy,” NRF Chief Economist Mark Mathews said. “At the same time, inflation, rising gas prices and pressure on household spending will affect consumers differently across income groups.”

Retailers are hiring seasonal workers to meet consumer demand this holiday season. NRF expects retailers to hire between 325,000 and 375,000 seasonal workers, in line with last year’s estimated 356,000 seasonal jobs.

Similar to last year, retailers remain cautious amid higher gas prices, persistent inflation, higher interest rates and elevated consumer debt, resulting in a measured approach to seasonal hiring.