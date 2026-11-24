The question supply chain managers are asking has changed from ‘How do we prevent bad events?’ to 'How do we see, absorb, respond and adapt when external shocks are unavoidable?’ This is according to a recent report, from KPMG.

The primary reason for asking this new question is that risk is becoming more complex and interconnected, as exemplified by 70% of the respondents to the survey saying their organization’s risk exposure has increased over the past 2 years.

And 56% said that external disruptions involving factors such as energy, cyber, trade or climate will cause severe operational disruption or have a significant impact on their organization’s costs and performance over the next 3-5 years.

When asked which risks were most likely to have the greatest impact on their organization over the next two years, 64% say technology and AI disruption, while 58% say geopolitical conflict and 48% say macroeconomic uncertainty.

As far which stage of the chain is currently most exposed to disruption, the responses are as follows;

46% said technology and digital dependencies

39% said delivered costs/price volatility

33% said shipping and logistics

Resillence

Resilience has become a strategic priority, with 28% of respondents feeling that energy security and resilience have become a significant strategic priority for their organization’s senior leadership. And 70% of respondents indicated they were either confident or very confident that their organization could maintain critical operations during a major external disruption.

Actions that companies are taking to strengthen their resilience are:

49% AI and predictive analytics

44% Scenario planning and stress testing

39% Alternative sourcing strategies

31% Identify focusing on efficiency and cost optimization as their organizations approach to resilience over the next 3-5 years

The authors noted the following takeaways from the survey.

Risk is increasingly external, networked, and systemic.

Propagation matters as much as the originating event.

Compound risks can create non-linear impacts that single-risk analysis misses

Controls and mitigation remain necessary, but resilience (essentially how to get up after a fall) determines survivability.

Cross-sector understanding is now a management capability, not an academic exercise.

Technology can make risk more computable when data, context and governance are integrated, but it can also accelerate the spread of disruption through increasingly connected networks and information channels.

The operating model needs to move risk from a specialist process to a CEO/CXO decision system.

The report offers the following conclusion.

The central question is no longer whether the next disruption can be predicted. It is whether the organization has built the intelligence, resilience, and optionality to remain effective when the future refuses to play out as planned or envisaged.

The response is not to abandon traditional risk management. It is to place it inside a broader resilience architecture. Controls reduce preventable failures. Mitigation reduces or transfers exposure. Resilience protects critical capability when prevention fails. Capital reallocation changes the organization’s future exposure and creates strategic optionality.

Technology can now support that architecture in ways that were previously impractical: continuous sensing, knowledge graphs, compound-risk analytics, option engines and digital twins can connect external change to enterprise consequence. But technology is only useful when paired with trusted data, explicit mechanisms, governance and a management culture willing to act on weak signals before certainty arrives.