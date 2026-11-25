Just in time for the holiday season, consumer confidence has increased.

The Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index rose by 11.4 points to 103.3 (1985=100) in November, up from 91.9 in October.

“Consumer confidence rallied again in November, potentially due to lower uncertainty following the midterm elections,” said Fergus McCormick, senior economist, Global Indicators, The Conference Board, in a statement.

“After two months of consecutive increases, the headline index is back to levels of confidence last seen in January 2025. The gain in confidence was led by stronger perceptions of present and future labor market conditions. Perceptions of current and future business conditions also improved sharply. Along with the gain in headline confidence, consumers planned slightly higher spending on goods and vacations.”

All age groups and generations recorded an increase in confidence in November, with the greatest increase by Gen Z respondents. Improvements in confidence were largest among consumers with higher household incomes.

McCormick continued: “Write-in responses in November were slightly less negative than previous months. While consumers continued to express frustration with high prices and rising costs, some comments cited hope for the general economy. Comments about war and conflict ticked up slightly, along with mixed feelings about elections, politics, and the direction of the labor market.”

On a month-over-month as well as on a six-month moving average basis, plans to purchase autos and homes both improved slightly in November.

Consumer Spending

Planned spending on durable goods in the month generally increased across the board.

Expected spending on services over the next six months was mixed. Anticipated spending on hotels and airfare for personal travel increased.

Other increases in planned spending remained concentrated on discretionary items such as gambling and lottery, amusement parks and/or outdoor recreation, and historic sites, museums, and libraries. The top spending plans included restaurants, bars, take-out; streaming, internet, mobile services; utilities; health care; and beauty, personal care, but these categories were somewhat less prioritized compared to previous months.

Present Situation

Consumers’ views of current business conditions improved in November:

23.3% of consumers said business conditions were “good,” up from 20.8% in October.

16.8% said business conditions were “bad,” down from 17.8%.

Consumers’ views of the labor market were more positive in November:

30.8% of consumers said jobs were “plentiful,” up from 26.2% in October.

18.4% of consumers said jobs were “hard to get,” down from 21.4%.

Expectations Six Months Hence

Consumers were hopeful about future business conditions in November: 19.6% of consumers expected business conditions to improve, up from 17.5% in October.

in November: 19.6% of consumers expected business conditions to improve, up from 17.5% in October. 17.3% expected business conditions to worsen, down from 20.3%.

Consumers were significantly less negative about the labor market outlook in November:

18.1% of consumers expected more jobs to be available, up from 15.3% in October.

19.3% expected fewer jobs, down from 25.7%.

Consumers’ assessments of their income prospects eased slightly in November: