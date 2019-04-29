Top 10 Most Corrupt Countries of 2019

According to Transparency International's 2018 Corruption Perceptions Index, the continued failure of most countries to significantly control corruption is contributing to a crisis of democracy around the world.

"Corruption is much more likely to flourish where democratic foundations are weak and, as we have seen in many countries, where undemocratic and populist politicians can use it to their advantage,” says Delia Ferreira Rubio, chair, Transparency International.

The 2018 CPI draws on 13 surveys and expert assessments to measure public sector corruption in 180 countries and territories.

Cross-analysis with global democracy data reveals a link between corruption and the health of democracies. Full democracies score an average of 75 on the CPI; flawed democracies score an average of 49; hybrid regimes – which show elements of autocratic tendencies – score 35; autocratic regimes perform worst, with an average score of just 30 on the CPI.

To make real progress against corruption and strengthen democracy around the world, Transparency International calls on all governments to: