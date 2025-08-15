The Changing Truck Driver Demographics

A recent report, Evolving Truck Driver Demographics: Issues and Opportunities, from the American Transportation Research Institute (ATRI), examined how societal and labor force trends are reshaping the industry. The report also offers strategies for motor carriers to engage younger, more diverse, and historically underrepresented populations.

In 2024, 3.58 million people were employed in truck driving roles. Tractor-trailer truck drivers accounted for approximately 57.6% of the 3.55 million truck drivers in 2023. The remaining drivers primarily operate in local, last-mile, or direct-to-customer roles.

With the average truck driver now 47 years old and retirements accelerating, the research emphasizes the need to modernize recruitment messaging to better resonate with younger generations as well as women truck drivers who currently comprise just 4.1% of drivers.

“As the trucking industry grapples with an aging workforce and continued demand for drivers, this research underscores the need to embrace evolving demographics,” said Amanda Schuier, Jetco Delivery's strategic maintenance director, in a statement. “By broadening recruitment efforts, fleets can tap into new talent pools to not only strengthen driver recruitment and retention but also address critical workforce challenges by creating sustainable pathways into trucking careers.”

The report also highlights opportunities to expand access to trucking careers for individuals from historically underrepresented backgrounds, particularly former foster care youth and justice-involved individuals. These groups may face unique challenges, but with the right support, trucking can offer a stable and rewarding career path.

The research encourages carriers to adopt targeted outreach, training pipelines, and reentry support, while implementing hiring practices that assess each candidate’s circumstances and readiness on a case-by-case basis.