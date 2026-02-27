Agentic AI to Replace Entry Level Supply Chain Hiring

Ever since Agentic AI started making inroads into operations, including supply chain operations, the concern has been what this will mean for the labor force.

Well, it turns out, it is a major concern for entry-level candidates. A new survey from Gartner found that half (55%) of supply chain leaders expect that advancements in agentic AI will reduce the need to hire for entry-level positions.

Furthermore, 51% believe the technology will drive a shift to overall workforce reductions.

Gartner surveyed 509 supply chain leaders globally across industries from July to October 2025. While the view of agentic AI’s ultimate impact on headcount plans remains split, there is wider agreement among respondents (86%) that adoption of agentic AI will require new processes for developing future talent pipelines, signaling a need to rethink how supply chain organizations build skills and utilize talent.



“The highest performing supply chain organizations are using AI to reinvent how work gets done and how talent is developed. They are not treating AI as a blunt instrument for headcount reduction,” said Marco Sandrone, vice president analyst in Gartner's supply chain practice, in a statement. “The priority for chief supply chain officers (CSCOs) should be redesigning roles, skills, and workforce processes, so people and machines can create value together.”

“Changes in ways of working driven by advancements in AI and agentic AI” was cited as the single most influential driver redefining supply chain strategy over the next two years.