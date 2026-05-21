Supply Chain Salaries Reach Record Highs

Despite ongoing global trade pressures, supply chain professionals continue to see strong earning power and job stability, according to the 2026 ASCM Supply Chain Salary and Career Report.

The median base salary was $98,500, and the median total compensation climbed to $103,500.

More than 77% of U.S. respondents reported receiving a salary increase in the past year, even as broader economic uncertainty persists.

Beyond compensation, the report also highlights high levels of professional satisfaction, with 89% of respondents saying they are proud of the work they do. Flexibility continues to play a key role in retention, with 81% benefiting from flexible work arrangements.

“Supply chain roles continue to deliver strong returns for professionals who invest in their skills and credentials,” said ASCM CEO Abe Eshkenazi, in a statement “What this year’s data makes clear is that organizations are rewarding expertise, adaptability and leadership — especially as supply chains navigate new trade, technology and workforce pressures.”

Key findings from the 2026 report include:

• Certification pays off: Supply chain professionals with at least one APICS certification earn a median salary up to 20% higher than their noncertified peers. Those holding three or more credentials can see salary premiums as high as 32%.

• Career mobility matters: Professionals who changed jobs or earned promotions saw the most significant raises, with 61% of salary jumps of 12% or more tied to job changes and 38% linked to internal promotions. • Supply chain salaries outpace national benchmarks: Across every education level — from high school diplomas to graduate degrees— supply chain professionals earn more than national medians, with premiums reaching 61% above average at the entry level.

• Talent demand remains strong: Nearly 70% of U.S. professionals who accepted new roles did so within six months of beginning their job searches, highlighting continued demand for supply chain expertise.

• Early pay equity, long-term gaps: While early-career professionals have reached gender pay parity, a pay gap emerges later in careers, widening to 8.3% at 20 or more years of experience.

• Technology and human skills converge: While 63% of professionals now use AI chatbots, the report shows growing gaps in data analytics and leadership skills, reinforcing the continued importance of critical thinking, problem-solving and collaboration.