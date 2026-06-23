Half of Small Business Workers Use AI

AI has entered the small business circles. Half of all workers at small businesses already use AI at work — and the vast majority are using it to get more done, not to automate themselves out of a job.

This is according to a report, Main Street AI Monitor, from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation in partnership with Ipsos.

"There is no shortage of predictions about AI's impact on the economy,” said Michael Carney, president of the U.S. Chamber Foundation, in a statement. “We decided the more useful question was what it's actually doing right now, in the small businesses where most Americans work. The answer looks very different from the forecasts.”

Workers Are Using AI to Work Smarter, Not Step Back

Among small business workers who use AI, 58% use it on a more regular basis. 64% say their primary application is personal productivity — drafting, summarizing, and brainstorming.

Another 26% use it to help with recurring tasks. Just 6% say they use it to automate workflows with minimal human involvement.

The dominant pattern is augmentation: workers using AI to do their jobs better. When AI saves time or improves quality, most workers reinvest those gains into stronger performance:

59% say they use the time to do more work or produce higher-quality output

43% use it for learning, planning, or reviewing existing work

27% say it allows them to take on stretch assignments or new responsibilities

However, not all time savings are directed back into work. Twenty-eight percent say they use the time to avoid working overtime or extra hours, and 23% say they take time for breaks or personal tasks. These patterns underscore that productivity gains do not automatically translate into additional output.

The overall findings carry broader economic implications. Small businesses employ nearly half of all American workers, and research links productivity growth to long-term wage gains.

Writing, Research, and Coding Lead AI Use

Most of the small business AI users surveyed are turning productivity gains into better work — not less of it. That pattern holds across the tasks where AI is gaining traction fastest. Among workers who use AI and perform these specific tasks as part of their jobs, 90% apply it to writing and editing communications — the highest task-level adoption rate in the survey.

88% use it for research and information gathering

86% use it for technical and coding work

85% use it for creative work such as design

These findings reinforce a broader shift already underway in small workplaces: Once adopted, this technology is being widely used for everyday work and tasks.

Adoption Is Often Coming From Workers

In many cases, AI is arriving from the bottom up, not the top down. About one in five workers (19%) say adoption at their organization has been driven mostly by employees exploring tools on their own, compared with just 11% who say it has been driven by organizational guidance or direction.

The pattern is familiar: it mirrors how email, smartphones, and cloud apps entered the workplace — consumer-accessible technology embraced by workers before institutions caught up. The findings point to a workforce that is not waiting for permission.

The Next Frontier: Employer Enablement

Adoption is not without friction. Nearly half of workers (47%) cite privacy or security concerns as a barrier. Forty-one percent say it is unclear how AI applies to their specific business, and 41% point to a skills gap. The barriers are informational and structural — exactly the kind that practical guidance and accessible training are well-positioned to address.



About one in 10 respondents say they were offered formal AI training.

"That's why we're working with local chambers in communities around the country to bring basic AI training directly to 10,000 small businesses. The tools are already in workers' hands — our job is to make sure employers have what they need to use those tools effectively," said Shanique Streete, executive director of resilient communities at the U.S. Chamber Foundation, in a statement.



The AI adoption gap is most visible among the smallest firms. Just 43% of businesses with two to nine employees report using AI for work tasks, compared with 59% of businesses with 100 to 249 employees. “For the smallest businesses, the growth opportunity is greatest and the potential return on targeted support is highest,” Streete said.