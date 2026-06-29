High Demand for AI Skills in Supply Chain Jobs

Demand for supply chain roles requiring AI skills has increased 387% from 1Q23 to 1Q26, according to a recent survey from Gartner.

“The demand for AI skills in supply chain is accelerating at a rate that far exceeds the broader labor market, creating a widening talent gap that organizations cannot close through hiring alone,” said Tess Frenzel, Director Analyst in Gartner's supply chain practice.

Analysts found that demand for supply chain jobs requiring AI skills is growing faster than the growth rate for all job postings requiring AI skills across industries. This was based on an analysis of more than 35 million job postings between 1Q23 and 1Q26, including almost 600,000 roles in the supply chain.

This increased demand is contributing to higher costs and longer hiring timelines for roles that require both supply chain expertise and AI proficiency.

AI Skill Demand Requires Multiple Talent Strategies