Test Your OSHA Knowledge

While the Occupational Safety and Health Adminstration (OSHA) might not be as visible as it has been in the past, the agency is still active in ensuring that workplaces are safe.

Recent activity over the past two months includes:

--US Department of Labor cites Pennsylvania brick manufacturer for willfully exposing workers to silica hazards, proposes $496K in fines

--US Department of Labor cites Maine hardwood pulp mill more than $700K for exposing workers to chemical hazards

--Federal investigators cite Florida roofing contractor for willfully, repeatedly ignoring fall protection standards, propose $349K in fines

--US Department of Labor fines Houston utility contractor $343K after a worker was hospitalized following excavation collapse at Brazoria County work site

So, we decided that it might be time to test our audience on a few aspects of OSHA's rules.