Crown Equipment Corp. has introduced the Crown SHC 5500 Series counterbalance stacker to handle loads weighing up to 4,000 pounds.

Featuring power steering and reduced head length, the Crown SHC 5500 is designed to maneuver and position heavy loads in tight congested spaces on the dock, in the rack or on the warehouse floor. The design of the heavy duty counterbalance stacker eliminates the need for outriggers and adds the ability to handle block stacking and loads that exceed the width of the truck.

Electronic power steering minimizes steering effort and reduces fatigue, while the brake override feature facilitates operation with the handle in a nearly vertical position. The X10 handle places all control buttons in the optimum position for ease of operation with either hand and to minimize hand and wrist movement.

The Crown SHC 5500 incorporates the latest generation Crown-built AC drive system enhanced with Crown’s Access 1 2 3 technology. The user can configure the truck so that the display interface allows operators to choose from three performance settings that can be programmed to customize performance for specific applications or operator requirements. Up to 25 secure PIN codes can be assigned to individual operators and matched to one of the pre-programmed performance profiles.

Crown Equipment Corp.