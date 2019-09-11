Skip navigation
Menu
Columbia Machine HL4200.jpg
New Products

High-level Palletizer

Columbia Machine has introduced the HL4200 high level palletizer with Smart Diagnostics.

Columbia Machine has introduced the HL4200 high level palletizer with Smart Diagnostics. The HL4200 includes bi-parting layer apron, centering side layer guides with Smart Squeeze, and automatic hoist pins.

The HL4200 is capable of palletizing virtually any package type including unwrapped trays, film only bundles, plastic totes, and RPCs.

The HL4200 also features Columbia’s Smart Diagnostics for greater feedback related to fault detection and an optional video playback to assist the operator in identifying the cause of a machine stoppage.

Columbia Machine Inc.

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Jungheinrich ETG 214-318.jpg
Electric Stand-Up Counterbalanced Lift Truck
Aug 29, 2019
Dorner_FlexMove_Conveyors.jpg
Conveyor Platform
Aug 28, 2019
ElemicaNetworkPortalPic.jpg
Customer Portal Assistant
Aug 27, 2019
VAI logo.png
ERP with Updated Warehouse Solution
Aug 27, 2019