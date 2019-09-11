Columbia Machine has introduced the HL4200 high level palletizer with Smart Diagnostics. The HL4200 includes bi-parting layer apron, centering side layer guides with Smart Squeeze, and automatic hoist pins.

The HL4200 is capable of palletizing virtually any package type including unwrapped trays, film only bundles, plastic totes, and RPCs.

The HL4200 also features Columbia’s Smart Diagnostics for greater feedback related to fault detection and an optional video playback to assist the operator in identifying the cause of a machine stoppage.

Columbia Machine Inc.