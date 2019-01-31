Industrial Tractor-Trailer System

Air Technical Industries (ATI) has introduced the Tug Master, a tow truck and cart transport system designed to streamline product flow through facilities.

The system is composed of a self-contained industrial tug tractor combined with a variety of unique, mobile trailers that form a train to simultaneously move multiple containers of material or parts to each individual workstation.

Multiple styles of trailers are available, including a lift-and-carry, high lift, and tilt version. Wheeled baskets, pallets, boxes or even equipment can be loaded or rolled on the trailers. Once the trailers have been loaded, the containers will be raised for travel between 3” to 8” for the lift-and-carry variation. After the Tug Master pulls the trailers to a destination, the trailers can lower wheeled containers so they can be rolled right off the trailer. The high lift version raises the load 36” to a comfortable working height while the tilt version provides a 90° container tilt enabling workers to pick up parts without bending or reaching into the containers.

The trailers can be equipped with lifting forks, Zero-Low platform for ground level loading, coil rams, cradles or flat platforms, etc. Depending on the weight of the load, one person can transport 3, 4, or 5 trailers at the same time. The lift trailers can be manually operated for economy.

