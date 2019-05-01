Last-Mile Delivery App

Priority Express has launched PX VeriTrack, a mobile app designed to improve predictability and transparent communication in the world of final-mile delivery solutions.

PX VeriTrack utilizes a live interactive map and GPS tracking to provide both users and their delivery end points with up-to-the-minute ETAs of a driver’s exact location. The new app’s capabilities include real-time push notifications that will automatically communicate when a shipment will arrive. If deliveries are delayed due to traffic or previous end points, PX VeriTrack will send a push notification with an adjusted ETA.

The interface also gives users the ability to provide this application to their end delivery points and be notified prior to a driver’s arrival. PX VeriTrack is available for iOS and Android mobile devices.

