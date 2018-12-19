Online Partial Truckload Quotes

AuptiX has launched AuptiX Instant Partial Quoting to provide online freight quotes for partial truckload shipments in less than a minute.

The standard industry wait time on a partial truckload shipment quote is between 20 minutes and an hour. AuptiX makes this process as fast as an LTL freight quote. Shippers simply input the details of their partial shipment and a quote will be generated instantly with multiple pickup and transit time options.

AuptiX uses sophisticated algorithms and logistics to automate freight shipments across the U.S.

AuptiX