Menu
AutoStore Black Line
New Products

Robotic Cube Storage System

AutoStore has introduced the Black Line, a robotic cube-based storage system.

AutoStore has introduced the Black Line, a robotic cube-based storage system.

The Black Line includes newly-designed robots, ports/workstations and bins. It is comprised of a three-dimensional aluminum grid system of self-supporting bins that are moved to pick stations by independently-operating robots. The number of bins installed is determined by each application’s requirements. The system’s flexibility allows for easy expansion of bins to accommodate growth, and the flexibility to adapt to existing building layouts.

The robots are slimmer and lighter than those used on AutoStore’s Red Line, allowing for tighter robot clusters working within a system. This reduced weight, combined with new direct-drive wheels, enables faster inertia with reduced energy usage. Exchangeable BattPack lithium-ion batteries cut robot downtime between recharges.

When a robot delivers a bin to a pick station, one of three possible port designs are used to get goods out of the grid. This brings the bin out to the operator who can then complete the desired task of picking, putting or cycle counting. The Black Line provides modules designed to meet the needs of high-throughput requirements at a rate up to 650 bins per hour.

AutoStore

 

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Steel King Pallet Load Stop beam_rendering
Pallet Load Stoppers
Apr 23, 2019
Crown SHC5500
Counterbalance Stacker
Apr 23, 2019
Convey last-mile delivery solution
Last-Mile Delivery Solution
Apr 18, 2019
Panasonic Visual Sort Assist
Semi-automated Sorting System
Apr 17, 2019