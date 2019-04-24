Robotic Cube Storage System

AutoStore has introduced the Black Line, a robotic cube-based storage system.

The Black Line includes newly-designed robots, ports/workstations and bins. It is comprised of a three-dimensional aluminum grid system of self-supporting bins that are moved to pick stations by independently-operating robots. The number of bins installed is determined by each application’s requirements. The system’s flexibility allows for easy expansion of bins to accommodate growth, and the flexibility to adapt to existing building layouts.

The robots are slimmer and lighter than those used on AutoStore’s Red Line, allowing for tighter robot clusters working within a system. This reduced weight, combined with new direct-drive wheels, enables faster inertia with reduced energy usage. Exchangeable BattPack lithium-ion batteries cut robot downtime between recharges.

When a robot delivers a bin to a pick station, one of three possible port designs are used to get goods out of the grid. This brings the bin out to the operator who can then complete the desired task of picking, putting or cycle counting. The Black Line provides modules designed to meet the needs of high-throughput requirements at a rate up to 650 bins per hour.

AutoStore