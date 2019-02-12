Menu
New Products

Soft-Edge High-Performance Door

Rytec Corp. has introduced FlexTec, a flexible-edge, high-performance door designed to eliminate entrapment concerns within high-traffic interior applications.



Standard features include automatic self-repair, an Advanced3 Light Curtain Safety System, Pathwatch Safety Light System and a wear-resistant 1-ply Rilon panel material.

In concert with the soft bottom edge, an opening speed of up to 100 inches per second helps provide extra protection against impact while safeguarding high-traffic environments.

Rytec Corp.

 

