Traceability Products

Omron Microscan has released three traceability-related products: the HAWK MV-4000 smart camera, the MicroHAWK ID-45 reader and HS-360X handheld reader.

The ruggedness of the HS-360X barcode reader is focused toward direct part mark applications. It is impact resistant and rated to an IP67 environmental protection category, making it suitable for the automotive industry and any environment involving tough conditions and harsh industrial fluids.

The HAWK MV-4000 features a highly rugged casing for its machine vision capabilities that reach near-PC processing speeds.

The ultra-compact MicroHAWK ID-45 features lighting technology for reliable, accurate and fast barcode decoding of both printed labels as well as direct part marks.

