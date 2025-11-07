Supply Chains Using AI in Decision-Making

In a recent survey from ABI Research, 2025 Technology in Supply Chain Management & Logistics Survey Results, 94% of respondents said they plan to use AI or Gen AI for decision support over the next two years. They use it for system-generated recommendations.

The firm surveyed 490 supply chain management professionals across the United States, Mexico, Germany and Malaysia.

Customer Service is the second most popular way AI is used, with 91% of respondents saying they plan to use AI or Gen AI for customer service, especially for chatbots, over the next 2 years.

Demand Forecasting is an equally popular use case for AI or Gen AI, with 91% planning to use over the next two years.

Inventory Management is also seen as a positive tool, with 85% noting that they would use AI for this reason.

Other areas that aren’t seeing as much use include:

Risk management 37%

37% Supply chain network design 31%

Transport optimization 30%

Compliance monitoring 30%

30% Product design and planning

Spending Trends

As companies turn to machine vision-enabled cameras in the warehouse for a number of uses, including efficiency, quality, safety, digital twins, and asset tracking, manufacturers are spending on this technology. Around 55% of those surveyed say they will invest $100,00 over the next two years.

For retailers and third-party logistics (3PL) providers, the figures are 49% and 37%, with retailers more likely to invest more than $250,00 in machine vision.