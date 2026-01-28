Last Mile Logistics Software Market to Double by 2032

The significant growth trajectory of the last mile logistics software market is a direct result of accelerating e-commerce and consumer expectations. In a new report from ResearchandMarkets, the market will increase from $44.45 billion in 2025 to $49.04 billion in 2026.

It's expected to hit $96.58 billion by 2032.

A compounded annual growth rate (AGR) of 11.72% is attributed to escalating delivery network intricacies, technological advancements, and rising compliance demands. The growth rates suggest a strong sectoral focus on delivering reliable customer experiences and ensuring efficient resource use in fulfillment strategies, the report notes.