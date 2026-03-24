AI to Resolve 60% of Supply Chain Disruptions Without Humans

In the near future, supply chain managers will be receiving a lot more assistance from AI. By 2031, 60% of supply chain disruptions will be resolved without human intervention as AI enables increasingly autonomous supply chains, according to Gartner, Inc.

The report notes that the ongoing and increasing disruptions from trade policy uncertainty and intensifying geopolitical conflicts increase the likelihood of mismanagement, delayed responses, and financial losses. And this could be mitigated through the support of real-time analytics or automated risk analysis.

Gartner data shows many chief supply chain officers (CSCOs) are responding by rapidly embracing agentic AI capabilities, or plan to do so within the next two years. Another survey of 509 supply chain leaders from October 2025 indicated “changes in ways of working driven by advancements in AI and agentic AI” will be the most influential driver of future supply chain performance over the next two years.

“As more frequent and complex disruptions continue to test response capacity, organizations are moving toward AI that can sense and act in real time to improve the consistency and speed of decisions,” said Julia von Massow, director analyst in Gartner's supply chain practice, in a statement. “CSCOs should focus on expanding autonomy in a controlled manner by starting with low-risk decisions and building the data and governance needed to grow automation capabilities responsibly in the coming years.”



While this technology shows promise, Gartner notes that "current technological immaturity and data availability issues should, for now, restrict full automation to low-risk decisions."

In the case of higher-stakes decisions, Gartner advises that "AI is better used to augment human judgment where full automation may introduce unacceptable risks."

The approach, the report notes, allows supply chain managers to build the data and governance foundation needed to eventually manage a majority of disruptions without human intervention, as both technology and organizational capabilities expand.

Autonomous Supply Chains Require New Working Models

The shift toward more autonomous disruption management will push organizations to be more fluid and reorganize around strategic goals, rather than fixed hierarchies. More autonomous supply chains will require new governance models, with CSCOs taking partial responsibility for overseeing AI-enabled decision-making and ensuring compliance with emerging laws and notable regulatory developments worldwide.

Gartner recommends CSCOs take the following actions to progress towards an AI-enabled supply chain that can manage disruptions without the need for human intervention: