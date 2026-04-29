Technology Integration Blocking Scaling Supply Chain AI

In a survey of 140 senior supply chain leaders from organizations with annual revenues of $250 million or more from October to November, 2025, Garnter found that 56% of chief supply chain officers (CSCOs) say integrating AI with legacy systems and processes is a major challenge. The top reasons for the challenge are due to limited internal expertise or talent to implement and manage AI.

“The pressure to demonstrate quick results often leads supply chain leaders to settle for AI as a tool for incremental improvements to legacy workflows,” said Snigdha Dewal, director analyst in Gartner's supply chain practice in a statement.

“However, our research shows that the greatest friction point in scaling AI today isn't the technology itself, but the legacy environments in which it is being deployed.”

Gartner defines an AI-native supply chain as a supply chain operating model that is designed from the ground up to leverage AI, rather than simply adding AI-driven functionality to existing, traditional workflows.



“Bolting AI onto an analog-era foundation only locks in existing inefficiencies and yields local optimizations,” added Dewal. “Leading CSCOs are reimagining the supply chain operating model, associated team roles and the supporting technology layer to build AI-native supply chains.”