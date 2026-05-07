AI Not Driving Supply Chain Operations Redesign

Although supply chain leaders are feeling pressure to transform their operating models, the adoption of AI-powered supply chain orchestration technologies is constrained by multiple latent challenges, according to a survey from Gartner.

Only 17% of supply chain organizations are pursuing immediate transformational redesign of their processes and workflows, according to the survey of 140 senior supply chain leaders.

The data found that 83% are either applying AI incrementally to specific use cases or gradually scaling it into integrated processes.

Even as growing geopolitical volatility fuels new disruptions and drives interest in the potential of AI-orchestrated supply chains, most organizations need to continue taking an incremental approach, as gaps in data readiness, the need for employee upskilling, and fragmented vendor landscapes constrain progress on technology deployment and adoption in the near term.

“Persistent volatility is driving interest in evaluating AI‑orchestrated capabilities, but investment remains constrained by foundational readiness,” said Caleb Thomson, senior director analyst in Gartner's supply chain practice, in a statement.

“Even among leading supply chain organizations that have demonstrated success with performance gains and ROI on their AI investments, few have truly embedded AI into their core operations.”

AI Challenges