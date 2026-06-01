Agentic AI Washing Risks in Supply Chain Planning

Consulting firm Gartner is warning about Agentic AI hype and “agent washing”, explaining that this conduct is creating real risks for organizations under pressure to deliver results.

“SCP leaders should prepare for an agentic AI future, but they need to separate meaningful capability from market noise,” said Jan Snoeckx, senior director analyst in Gartner's supply chain practice, in a statement. “The priority today is not full autonomy, but building the operational discipline, architectural flexibility and decision frameworks that allow agentic AI to scale as the technology matures.”

Opportunities and Risks with Agentic AI