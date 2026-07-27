72% of Supply Chain Leaders Revisit Approvals for Network Decisions

Seventy-two percent of supply chain leaders say they have had to revisit final approvals for network decisions at least once, contributing to delays, according to Gartner, Inc.

More than half say they revisited those decisions three or more times, leading to lower satisfaction in the final outcome.

“Most organizations plan for major disruptions, but it’s the day-to-day instability, or what we call turbulence, that steadily drives up costs, decreases service levels and forces leaders to regret their decisions,” said Vicky Forman, senior director analyst in Gartner's supply chain practice, in a statement.

“The more successful investment outcomes incorporate the costs associated with chronic turbulence into the business case calculations from the start.”

Gartner surveyed 151 supply chain leaders between November 11 and December 21, 2025. Respondents had recently made a significant network investment decision and represented companies with annual revenue of at least $250 million across manufacturing, life sciences, retail, and technology sectors, spanning executive and senior operational roles.

Gartner distinguishes between two types of supply chain operating challenges. Turbulence refers to ongoing, expected instability such as fluctuating demand, labor variability, and cost swings that slow or complicate the flow of goods.

Disruption, by contrast, is a major unexpected event. While large disruptions draw attention, Gartner found that day-to-day instability erodes margins and more consistently drives up costs in areas such as expedited shipping, extra inventory, and overtime labor.