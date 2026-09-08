Robotics for Packaging to Double by 2031

The U.S. robotics market serving packaging and processing was worth more than $440 million in 2025. It is projected to reach approximately $800 million by 2031, according to a new report, the 2026 Robotics in US Packaging & Processing Report, from PMMI, the Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies and research firm Interact Analysis.

This represents a 10.3% compound annual growth rate.

“Robotics adoption is moving from targeted applications toward a broader role in packaging and processing operations,” said Jorge Izquierdo, vice president, market development, PMMI, in a statement. “The research shows that end users are looking beyond labor availability alone. They are prioritizing measurable gains in throughput, cost, quality, and consistency — and they expect reliable systems, strong service, and a clear path to ROI.”

Industrial robots represented 63% of the market in 2025, followed by mobile robots at 32% and collaborative robots at 5%.

By 2031, mobile robots are forecast to become the largest segment, reaching a 45% market share.

The report also anticipates that humanoid robots, currently a small and largely pilot-stage segment, will grow from 0.1% to 5% of the market by 2031.

Among end users surveyed, 72% currently use robotics; that figure is expected to climb to 95% by 2031. Sixty-one percent expect to increase robotics investment over the next year.

Momentum is similarly strong among OEMs and integrators:

69% currently include robotics in their portfolios

86% expect to do so by 2031

81% anticipate increasing investment over the next year.

End users identified increasing throughput and productivity, reducing costs, and improving quality and consistency as the top three drivers of adoption.

Their leading criteria when selecting an OEM are reliability and uptime performance, the availability and quality of service and support, and demonstrated ROI or payback.

The research also identifies persistent hurdles: high upfront cost, integration with existing equipment and systems, and maintenance and service support concerns.

Looking ahead, the applications generating the most interest include robotic arms that load packaging materials into machines, mobile robots that bring materials to the line, mobile robots equipped with cobot arms, and processing applications.