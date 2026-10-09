3PLs Moving AI into Operational Use

The 2027 Third-Party Logistics Study finds that shipper-3PL relationships remain strong as supply chains navigate growing complexity and disruption. Nearly all shippers (97%) and 3PLs (98%) agree that their relationships have generally been successful.

The study was released by the Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals. John Langley, emeritus professor at the University of Tennessee, is the study's founder and creator. It is supported by Penske Logistics and NTT DATA.

The study found that 93% of shippers credit their providers with improving service while 73% said they bring new and innovative solutions to logistics challenges.

However, shippers’ perceptions around cost have shifted, and the number crediting 3PLs with reducing overall costs dropped to 52% from 75%. The authors believe that change could reflect the challenging cost environment, with the supply chain experiencing a transition from pure cost savings and toward greater service and resilience, or a combination of both.

Outsourcing itself continues to expand, and 86% of shippers and 90% of 3PLs said they are increasing their use of outsourced logistics services. Both sides report increased partner consolidation, cited by 74% of shippers, up from 50%, and 90% of 3PLs, up from 62%.

However, an IT gap remains, and 70% of shippers said they are satisfied with their 3PL’s technology capabilities, but 94% of 3PLs believe their shipper customers are satisfied.

One especially interesting finding is that artificial intelligence is moving into operational use. "The study shows data quality and legacy integration remain the top barriers to scaling AI, and that should be a wake-up call. The technology is ready — what's lagging is the foundation underneath it,” said Jonathan Whitaker, managing director, Supply Chain Consulting, NTT DATA, Inc., in a statement. “Organizations that treat data and systems as strategic infrastructure, not an afterthought, will be the ones that turn AI from a pilot into a competitive advantage.

Key takeaways from the 2027 3PL study:

AI is here now. AI adoption is well embedded in supply chain operational planning and execution. Shippers are using it for predictive analytics and risk planning at a higher rate (66%) when compared with 3PLs (43%). Third-party providers are using it for generative AI, machine learning, optimization and autonomous decision making. A few barriers to wider spread adoption include data quality and availability (61%), legacy system integration (54%), and budget constraints (46%).

The right strategic partnerships can benefit both the shipper and the 3PL. Shippers, in 39% of responses, noted that their outsourced logistics expenditures are connected to strategic partnerships with 3PLs, and 3PLs stated that 54% of their revenues are linked to strategic partnerships with their customers. What are important components for shippers? Trust and open communication sit atop the list, followed by operational excellence and agility.

Supply chain resilience is now a core strategic capability. Transportation capacity disruptions are top-of-mind for shippers and 3PLs by an overwhelming margin. Shippers are combating disruptions via network flexibility, which includes multi-carrier and multi-modal strategies, alternative sourcing and inventory buffering. The 3PLs are placing a stronger emphasis on cybersecurity risks than shippers are, by a 42% to 29% margin.

Freight fraud is more concerning for both the shipper and the 3PL. About 69% of 3PLs are extremely satisfied with technology defenses against freight theft, with only 36% of shippers feeling as confident in this area. A key solution can be found in the area of technology, but the study found that process discipline is still key, which is challenged when the supply chain is tasked with speedier shipments.