Intermodal Downshifts in Q4

"While aggregate intermodal volume weakened by 2%. year-over-year for Q4 2025, the domestic market actually decoupled from this trend, showing 2.2 % growth,” said Intermodal Association of North America.
Feb. 19, 2026
#115402579 Alan Stoddard|Dreamstime
Intermodal Downshifts in Q4

The Intermodal Association of North America, on February 16, reported that total intermodal volume fell 2% year-over-year in the fourth quarter of 2025.

While domestic container originations grew 2.2 %, international containers dropped 4.7% and trailers dropped 23.1 %.

For the year, total volume rose 2.3%.

IANA
iana_q4

"While aggregate intermodal volume weakened by 2%. year-over-year for Q4 2025, the domestic market actually decoupled from this trend, showing 2.2 % growth,” said Andrew Sibold, IANA’s director of economics, in a statement. “This stands in sharp contrast to the 4.7% drop in international containers.”

Only three of the seven highest-density trade corridors, which collectively handled more than 60% of total volume, were up in the fourth quarter.

The Trans-Canada jumped 10.8%, the Northeast-Midwest increased 3% and the intra-Southeast edged 0.8% higher. 

The South Central-Southwest lost 4.3%, and the Midwest-Southwest contracted 9.9%. 

The Southeast-Southwest and the Midwest-Northwest delivered 12.9% and 19.7% less volume, respectively.

Total IMC volume was down 6.8% year-over-year in Q4, with intermodal loads off 2.8% and highway traffic 12.8% to the negative.

IANA
iana_q4
Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Transforming Logistics: How 3PL Providers Are Driving Resilience, Innovation, and Strategic Collaboration
Trump DOT Cracks Down on CDL Fraud