Intermodal Downshifts in Q4

"While aggregate intermodal volume weakened by 2%. year-over-year for Q4 2025, the domestic market actually decoupled from this trend, showing 2.2 % growth,” said Andrew Sibold, IANA’s director of economics, in a statement. “This stands in sharp contrast to the 4.7% drop in international containers.”

Only three of the seven highest-density trade corridors, which collectively handled more than 60% of total volume, were up in the fourth quarter.

The Trans-Canada jumped 10.8%, the Northeast-Midwest increased 3% and the intra-Southeast edged 0.8% higher.

The South Central-Southwest lost 4.3%, and the Midwest-Southwest contracted 9.9%.

The Southeast-Southwest and the Midwest-Northwest delivered 12.9% and 19.7% less volume, respectively.

Total IMC volume was down 6.8% year-over-year in Q4, with intermodal loads off 2.8% and highway traffic 12.8% to the negative.