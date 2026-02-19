Intermodal Downshifts in Q4

The Intermodal Association of North America, on February 16, reported that total intermodal volume fell 2% year-over-year in the fourth quarter of 2025.
While domestic container originations grew 2.2 %, international containers dropped 4.7% and trailers dropped 23.1 %.
For the year, total volume rose 2.3%.
"While aggregate intermodal volume weakened by 2%. year-over-year for Q4 2025, the domestic market actually decoupled from this trend, showing 2.2 % growth,” said Andrew Sibold, IANA’s director of economics, in a statement. “This stands in sharp contrast to the 4.7% drop in international containers.”
Only three of the seven highest-density trade corridors, which collectively handled more than 60% of total volume, were up in the fourth quarter.
The Trans-Canada jumped 10.8%, the Northeast-Midwest increased 3% and the intra-Southeast edged 0.8% higher.
The South Central-Southwest lost 4.3%, and the Midwest-Southwest contracted 9.9%.
The Southeast-Southwest and the Midwest-Northwest delivered 12.9% and 19.7% less volume, respectively.
Total IMC volume was down 6.8% year-over-year in Q4, with intermodal loads off 2.8% and highway traffic 12.8% to the negative.