How Has Your Shipping Strategy Changed Due to MidEast War?

As the war in Iran continues, the Strait of Hormutz remains closed as of March 11.

The shipping industry is under further attack as of March 11, as reported by the Associated Press (AP), Iran attacked commercial ships.

Accroding to AP, "at least 12 incidents have been confirmed involving vessels in and around the Strait of Hormuz since the war began, according to two global trackers. The International Maritime Organization says at least seven mariners have been killed."

The only ships getting through as of March 10, according to an article from The Conversation, are shadow ships.

As of March 6, more than 400 tankers were stranded in the Persian Gulf, without permission from their owners to move, per CNBC.

The international body that sets many shipping regulations has told ships’ crews that they have the right to refuse to sail into the area.

But some vessels are still transiting the strait. Most of the ships still moving are those that operate outside the rules.

In maritime circles, these vessels are called the “shadow fleet.” They are vessels that ignore international restrictions on trade with certain countries, violate anti-pollution regulations, smuggle unauthorized goods or don’t want their cargo or activities too closely monitored.