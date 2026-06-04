Analysis of International Freight : Freightos

Weekly, Freightos offers its analysis on international freight. The following is for the week of June 1.

Key insights:

The continued Hormuz closure has kept container rates elevated – but not spiking – via fuel cost increases. But the addition of early peak season demand is now pushing rates up sharply from that elevated baseline as space gets tight.

Container rates were about level last week, but so far this week have spiked by at least $1k/FEU on the major east-west lanes on June 1st GRIs and PSS, with more sharp increases announced for mid-month.

Daily Asia-Europe prices have already moved above last summer’s peak season highs, while transpacific prices are still about $1,000/FEU below last year’s brief tariff-frontloading spike.

IEEPA refunds are moving forward for importers with unliquidated entries, but the US administration may seek to limit refunds on liquidated entries, arguing CBP cannot reliquidate closed-out entries without importer-specific court orders.

If that challenge succeeds, some importers may need to sue individually to recover duties, and even if it fails, these refunds could take longer to arrive as the legal challenges need to be sorted out first.

The EU’s planned July fee on low-value imports, followed by a November handling fee, should trim air e-commerce volumes somewhat, though probably less dramatically than the US de minimis rollback; parcel carriers are warning the reporting systems may not be ready in time.

Air cargo rates were mostly flat this week, but the Freightos Air Index global benchmark remains more than 30% above pre-war and year-ago levels as lower capacity and elevated jet fuel costs continue to keep rates elevated.

Analysis

Approaching 100 days since the start of the Iran war, despite periodic reports that an agreement that would open the Strait of Hormuz is near, the sides continue to exchange fire and sanctions, and the waterway remains closed.

For the container market, the closure has primarily meant upward pressure on freight rates via carriers passing on war-elevated fuel costs, which manifested in different ways on different lanes during the low demand months of March, April and most of May this year.

But peak season demand is kicking in early on east-west lanes, with reports of contracted shippers already seeing allocations reduced and premiums applied. So, spot rates that climbed moderately – about 15% – across the ex-Asia lanes through mid-May GRIs to levels around 20% higher than a year ago, are starting to spike this week.

Weekly averages for last week were about level to close out the month, with transpacific rates at about $3,200/FEU to the West Coast and $5,000/FEU to the East Coast, and Asia - Europe prices at about $3,000/FEU to N. Europe and $4,400/FEU to the Mediterranean. But June 1st GRIs and PSS introductions have daily rates spiking from $1,000/FEU to $1,800/FEU so far this week on these trades, with additional significant increases announced for mid-month across these lanes as well.

Daily rates for Asia - Europe lanes have already surpassed peak season highs from last June/July, with transpacific still about $1,000/FEU short of last year’s brief, tariff frontloading-driven rate spike in July. Pre-existing war-related congestion in some tranship hubs, as well as rail congestion in Germany, could also be a factor for rate pressure or delays for the relevant trades.

In trade war developments, IEEPA refunds – totaling about half of the total $166B paid – are on the way for importers whose customs entries had not already been liquidated or finalized by US Customs and Border Protection. But the Trump Administration indicated last week that it may challenge refunds for liquidated entries, arguing that the CBP is unauthorized to reliquidate and refund closed out entries without importer-specific court orders instructing it to do so.

This challenge, if successful, could mean that these importers would need to sue the government in trade court in order to get these duties refunded, and even if unsuccessful, could mean a longer wait for impacted importers while the legal issues get sorted out. In the meantime, some trade law experts are advising importers with liquidated entries to file protests if the window hasn’t closed yet.

The trade war has resulted in lower or flat import volumes to the US alongside trade diversions driving volume increases between other countries as global players seek closer ties and trade growth beyond the US. Asia - Europe trade for example, grew significantly last year and continues on pace so far in 2026. Even so, trade tensions between China and the EU may be increasing, as the EU considers legislation to curb subsidized imports.

Part of this issue relates to e-commerce imports to EU countries, which continue to grow significantly even as they flatten to the US and are reflected in diverging freighter capacity trends on these lanes. The EU will introduce a flat 3 EUR fee for low value imports starting in July, and a 2 EUR handling fee in November.

Though not as extensive as the US de minimis cancellation, these moves are likely to reduce EU e-commerce volumes arriving by air to some extent. Parcel carriers are warning that the system is still not ready for the new reporting requirements that will accompany the fee introductions and warn of delays at European borders if these take effect in July.