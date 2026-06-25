Truck Tonnage Index Fell 2% in May

Trucking activity in the United States contracted 2% in May after decreasing 0.9% in April, according to the American Trucking Associations’ (ATA) advanced seasonally adjusted For-Hire Truck Tonnage Index.

“After a total gain of 4.7% during the first three months of the year, tonnage fell a total of 2.9% during the last two months,” said ATA Chief Economist Bob Costello, in a statement.

“Despite the recent decreases, the index increased from year earlier levels for the sixth straight month, which is pretty good considering the bulk of freight drivers, like manufacturing and construction, remain lackluster.”

In May, the ATA advanced seasonally adjusted For-Hire Truck Tonnage Index equaled 114.4. The index, which is based on 2015 as 100, increased 0.6% from the same month in 2025, down from April’s 2.5% increase.

During the first five months of the year, tonnage was up 2% from the same period last year. In 2025, the tonnage index was flat compared to the 2024 average.

April’s reading was revised down from what was first reported in our May 19th press release.

The not seasonally adjusted index, which calculates raw changes in tonnage hauled, equaled 114.8 in May, 0.8% below April’s reading of 115.7.

Trucking serves as a barometer of the U.S. economy, representing 72.7% of tonnage carried by all modes of domestic freight transportation, including manufactured and retail goods.

Trucks hauled 11.27 billion tons of freight in 2024.* Motor carriers collected $906 billion, or 76.9% of total revenue earned by all transport modes.

Both indices are dominated by contract freight, as opposed to traditional spot market freight. The tonnage index is calculated on surveys from its membership and has been doing so since the 1970s.