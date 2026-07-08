Intermodal Freight Holds Firm in July

On July 7, the The Intermodal Association of North America released the latest reading of its Intermodal Volume Index (IVI), a measure of North American intermodal freight activity.

The July 2026 estimate of 106.8 fell month-over-month, which came in at 107.7 in June, but it is still the second highest reading of the year.

Against a 2017–19 baseline set to 100, IANA gauges what is happening right now — before the official monthly figures are published. It works by translating a high-frequency freight activity onto the same scale as the published index, giving shippers, carriers and analysts an early snapshot of current-month demand. The result is a real-time picture of the intermodal freight economy.

In recent months, IANA's estimates have tracked the published index closely, as the chart below shows.