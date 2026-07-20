Supply Chain Index Rises Due to Transportation Woes

The global supply chain continues to experience significant impact from the U.S.-Iran war, specifically the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. This has resulted in a spike in fuel and diesel prices in Q3, according to the Lehigh Business Supply Chain Risk Management Index.

According to the index, six out of the ten risks increased, driving the average risk index up nearly four points, signaling a significant escalation in risk for Q3 2026.

The transportation disruption risk surged almost 16 points from last quarter. “This surge vaulted it from the middle of the pack to the single largest supply chain concern,” said Zach G. Zacharia, Ph.D., associate professor of supply chain management and director of the Center for Supply Chain Research at Lehigh.

“Economic risk followed closely, reflecting fears that surging energy and commodity costs, stubborn inflation and labor shortages could tip the economy into a recession,” added Zacharia.

The survey also noted that government intervention risk rose amid uncertainty over tariff policy following a Supreme Court ruling that struck down major tariffs.

And cybersecurity and data risk, which had led the index for years, eased slightly but remained the fourth-highest concern. “Respondents cited AI-enabled phishing, autonomous exploitation of software vulnerabilities, and third-party breaches,” said Zacharia.

The LRMI was launched in 2020 by the Center for Supply Chain Research at Leight and the Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals in order to rank 10 broad categories of supply chain risks.

According to Zacharia, the LRMI enables executives and supply chain managers to anticipate and prepare for risks that will become significant in planning for the next quarter. The risk categories are cybersecurity and data, customer, economic, environmental, government intervention, operational, quality, supplier, technological and transportation disruption.

A unique feature of the LRMI is the opportunity to compare all 10 risk categories directly against each other, rather than scoring each one individually. When supply chain professionals take that approach, the top four risks for the 3rd quarter of 2026 are economics, transportation, government intervention, and supplier risk.

Part of the survey includes comments from supply chain managers about each risk category. Comments from this new 3rd quarter report include:

First-quarter shipping demand has surged by over 20%, exposing a critical underlying freight capacity shortage.

has surged by over 20%, exposing a critical underlying freight capacity shortage. Costs are up, and people are leaving due to long hours and consolidation. International shipping is a concern with jet fuel shortages pending.

and consolidation. International shipping is a concern with jet fuel shortages pending. Economic instability and uncertainty are increasing due to AI bubble fears , leading many enterprises to look for savings opportunities. This environment is also an opportunity for AI vendors like us to drive operational cost savings.

, leading many enterprises to look for savings opportunities. This environment is also an opportunity for AI vendors like us to drive operational cost savings. U.S. import tariffs are highly unpredictable and fluid as the administration tries to impose alternate tariffs to make up for major tariffs removed by Supreme Court action.

and fluid as the administration tries to impose alternate tariffs to make up for major tariffs removed by Supreme Court action. The use of AI, especially in Advanced Persistent Threats communities, is a big concern. The bad guys don't sleep and are getting better every day.