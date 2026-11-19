Traffic congestion on U.S. highways added $128.2 billion in costs to the trucking industry in 2024, according to the latest Cost of Congestion study published by the American Transportation Research Institute (ATRI).

That is $4.7 billion higher than in 2022, but slightly below the record high of $129.8 billion in 2023, as a prolonged freight recession reduced truck mileage.

“Post-pandemic, the cost of operating a truck jumped significantly while at the same time congestion returned to U.S. highways, placing near-record costs on trucking, retailers and consumers,” said Jeremy Carmichael, Ruan Transportation Management Systems Vice President of Operations.

“These costs can be addressed through targeted infrastructure investment in the nation’s most congested freight corridors, and a commitment at every level of government to upgrade our highways and improve supply chain efficiency.”

The 2024 figure marks the third year in a row in which annual congestion costs were above $120 billion.That trend illustrates a post-pandemic trucking environment where operating costs have increased substantially, and traffic congestion has moved closer to pre-pandemic levels.

Prior to the 2020 pandemic, annual congestion costs peaked at $99.5 billion.

In 2024, traffic congestion resulted in 1.24 billion hours of delay, which is the equivalent of 451,615 truck drivers sitting idle for an entire year. The average congestion cost per truck was found to be $7,973.

ATRI’s analysis also found that 6.66 billion gallons of diesel fuel was wasted in 2024 due to congestion, resulting in additional fuel costs of $25.04 billion.

Regional Results

In addition to the national findings, ATRI’s analysis also documented state and metro area delays and related cost impacts. Three of the top ten states had costs of more than $10 billion, led by Texas ($10.92B), California ($10.47B), and Florida ($10.35B).

Combined, the top ten states accounted for more than half (53%) of trucking’s congestion costs nationwide. Additionally, the metropolitan areas with the highest congestion costs included New York City ($7.49B), Miami ($3.69B), and Chicago ($3.54B).