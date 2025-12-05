Warehouses See Fastest Growth Since COVID Peak

The logistics sector is experiencing its strongest performance in three years, due to trade policy shifts. New data released by ShipHero, found that the domestic fulfillment industry has achieved its highest growth rate since the conclusion of the COVID-19 pandemic era in 2022.

The predominant factor in the growth is a major shift in consumer behavior driven by the expiration of the "de minimis" exemption.

This longtime trade rule previously allowed international shipments valued under $800 to enter the United States duty-free with expedited clearance. The company notes that the removal of this policy steered consumers back toward US brands, delivering both the busiest warehouses and the highest earnings the industry has seen in recent history.

"For years, US domestic brands fought an uphill battle against tax-advantaged foreign imports," said Aaron Rubin, CEO of ShipHero, in a statement. "With the loophole closed, we are seeing those orders flow back into US warehouses," Rubin added.

By stripping out cross-border noise and focusing strictly on US-to-US shipments, the analysis reveals a clear picture of domestic resilience. The dataset explicitly tracks US warehouses that used ShipHero to pick, pack, and ship orders during both the 2024 and 2025 Black Friday/Cyber Monday (BFCM) periods.

When comparing this identical customer base year-over-year, shipping volume jumped 15.8%, proof that shoppers didn't stop spending, but simply pivoted to domestic inventory.

That volume spike, combined with inflationary pricing, drove Gross Merchandise Value up 16.2%, marking a significant financial win for US facilities.