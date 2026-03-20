Collaborative Robots Use Increases in Warehouses

Companies are increasing automation in warehouse configurations by automating intralogistics. They are achieving this by adopting collaborative mobile-manipulator robots. These systems use a self-navigating base with a collaborative robotic arm. And this arm can transport, pick and place items.

The size of this market reflects the pace of change. Valued at $2.3 billion in 2026, it is projected to expand to $17.6 billion by 2036, a 22.8% CAGR, according to Future Market Insights (FMI).

One of the major drivers of this growth is continuing labor shortages in warehouse operations.

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