Industrial Vacancy Rate Declines in Q1

The industrial market is beginning to stabilize after an extended recalibration period, according to Newmark’s 1Q26 U.S. Industrial Market Conditions & Trends report.

New leasing volume rose to 263.4 MSF year to date, up 12.3% from a year earlier, while net absorption reached 53.9 MSF and exceeded 45.3 MSF of deliveries.

That shift helped bring the national vacancy rate down to 7.5%, marking the first quarterly decline since 2022. At the same time, asking rents edged higher, averaging $10.62 per square foot, while the construction pipeline stood at 309.8 MSF and new starts slowed to 53.0 MSF.

The report also points to a market that is becoming more selective. Large-format space is leading the recovery, newer buildings are absorbing demand more quickly than older stock and capital markets activity is picking up, especially for these newer, larger assets.

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