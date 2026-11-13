Crown Equipment Acquires Green Cubes Technology

One of the world’s largest material handling companies, Crown Equipment announced earlier this week that it has acquired Green Cubes Technology.

Green Cubes is a manufacturer of lithium-ion power systems.

Crown noted that the combination of the companies in terms of expertise, technologies, and product portfolios would provide an expanded range of energy solutions.

“The acquisition of Green Cubes Technology represents an exciting opportunity for Crown and our customers,” said Jim Dicke III, president, Crown Equipment. “Green Cubes has built a strong reputation and brings capabilities that complement our existing energy solutions portfolio. We look forward to welcoming the Green Cubes team to Crown and building on our shared commitment to excellence.”

Mike Walsh, CEO of Green Cubes Technology, said in a statement, “On behalf of our employees and customers, we are thrilled to join the Crown Equipment team. As a privately held, family-owned company, Crown is an ideal strategic fit that brings global scale and a shared passion for innovation, quality products, and customer service.”

Crown’s customer-focused strategy is designed to provide a seamless, end-to-end customer experience anywhere in the world. The addition of Green Cubes supports the Company’s efforts to apply that focus to its V-Force energy solutions product offering.