Raw Material Supply Chain Disruptions Caused by Middle East War

As the war in the Middle East continues, more aspects of the supply chain are under pressure, including raw materials such as aluminum and sulfur.

The following are a few commentaries.

Analysis from Everstream Analytics

As shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz remains all but halted, operational impacts have started to spread outside of the Middle East’s oil and gas sector, with companies in sectors such as aluminum, nickel, chemicals, and semiconductor manufacturing warning of production impacts. If energy and raw material shipments in and out of the Middle East remain halted for a prolonged period of time, operational disruptions in many industries are likely to worsen as energy supply is cut off and raw material stockpiles run dry.

Aluminum

In addition to a fifth of the world’s energy shipments, the Strait of Hormuz also handles 15% of global aluminum supply, with aluminum producers in the Middle East accounting for almost 10% of total global aluminum production. While smelters in countries like Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates export around 5 million metric tons of aluminum through the waterway per year, they also rely on imports of raw materials like bauxite to keep aluminum production facilities in the region running.

Major aluminum makers in the region have already confirmed operational disruptions due to the conflict. Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C., which runs one of the world’s biggest aluminum smelters, suspended deliveries to some customers last week after shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz came to a halt. The company is looking into alternative shipping routes, but it was not immediately clear when it will resume customer deliveries.

A day earlier, Norsk Hydro ASA, one of the world’s biggest aluminum producers, declared force majeure on supply from its Qatar Aluminium Limited (Qatalum) smelter and announced a controlled shutdown of the facility. The shutdown was triggered by a disruption in natural gas supply and is expected to be completed by the end of the month. No further details about the shutdown schedule have been announced yet, but a full restart of the facility could take between six months to a full year.

Following these announcements, aluminum prices on the London Metal Exchange increased to $3.418 (€2.956) per ton, the highest price since April 2022, with some estimates suggesting that prices could jump as high as $3.600 (€3.113) if regional production disruptions last for several weeks.