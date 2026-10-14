ALAN Announces 2026 Humanitarian Logistics Awards Winners

Last week, the American Logistics Aid Network (ALAN) today announced the winners of its 2026 Humanitarian Logistics Awards.

“Today we recognize a group of outstanding organizations and individuals who exemplify what selfless logistics is all about,” said ALAN Executive Director Kathy Fulton in a statement. “They have truly inspired us by repeatedly stepping up to help – all without asking what’s in it for them.”

This year’s recipients include:

Paul Delp -- ALAN’s Lifetime Achievement Award

Paul Delp received his award for his body of philanthropic work both personally and as president of Lansdale Warehouse. This work included providing Mitzvah Circle with the cost-free loan of a forklift for a year (a contribution that made it possible for the nonprofit to serve more than 500,000 people during 2025) and making a Lansdale warehouse available as a donation collection center for survivors of the September 11 attacks. It also included Paul’s service as a board member for the Red Cross Board of Montgomery County.

Lynden Air Cargo -- ALAN’s Outstanding Contribution to Disaster Relief Efforts Award

Lynden Air Cargo was honored for donating 61,563 pounds of air cargo capacity to support Bethel Search and Rescue’s relief efforts in Western Alaska following last October’s Typhoon Halong – and for working closely with organizations such as GCI, the Alaska Foundation of Natives, Team Rubicon, and other local Alaska air cargo carriers to assist with donation collection, staging and distribution for typhoon survivors.

Niagara Cares --ALAN’s Outstanding Contribution to Disaster Relief Efforts Award

Niagara Cares received its honor for donating and rapidly distributing more than 220,000 gallons of clean drinking water to the survivors of the 2025 floods in Central Texas’s Kerrville region – and for the financial donation it made to support long-term recovery and rebuilding efforts.

UPS -- ALAN’s Outstanding Contribution To Disaster Relief Efforts Award

UPS received its award for the ongoing work of its UPS Foundation. In 2025, UPS and The UPS Foundation delivered hope when it mattered most by contributing more than $16 million in grants and logistics support. This support helped humanitarian organizations respond to 80 disasters and crises around the globe, providing relief to more than 1.7 million survivors.

Vector Global Logistics-- ALAN’s Outstanding Contribution to Disaster Relief Efforts Award

Vector Global Logistics was honored for its Leveraging Logistics initiatives. In addition to providing in-kind supply shipments in response to three international crises (Hurricane Melissa in Jamaica, the invasion of Ukraine, and the humanitarian crisis in Venezuela), these initiatives have used community calls, resource connections and the company’s Logistics With Purpose podcast to raise awareness and mobilize support for ongoing needs in those countries, as well as recovery efforts following the 2024 flooding in Valencia, Spain.

Dr. Alfonso Pedraza-Martinez --ALAN’s Research and Academic Contribution Award

Dr. Alfonso Pedraza-Martinez was lauded for his research on humanitarian field vehicle fleet management, which has provided a practical framework for improving 4X4 vehicle supply chain management and the way that relief organizations make last-mile deliveries. He was also honored for establishing Mendoza College’s HOPE Lab and the Humanitarian Operations Research Workshop, two entities that support and advance the work of other humanitarian operations researchers.

Dr. F. Sibel Salman --ALAN’s Research and Academic Contribution Award

Dr. F. Sibel Salman was honored for the 25 years of work she has done to build resilient, life-saving humanitarian supply chains via mathematical optimizations and operations research. She was also lauded for applying the principles of compassionate engineering to direct service. Her work has included coordinating the Disaster Logistics Scientific Committee for Turkey’s Disaster Management Authority, designing mobile healthcare routes for Syrian refugees in Turkey, and supporting the EU’s BLOODSURE project.

“These outstanding honorees are exemplary models of what it means to uplift one’s community and the overall humanitarian ecosystem,” Fulton said. “We’re so happy to spotlight their efforts – and proud they’re leading the way for our industry to help disaster survivors in their own backyards and around the world.”