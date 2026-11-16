1 in 6 Supply Chains Saw Supplier/Customer AI Incident

Concern over the integrity of supplier data being exposed is high. In fact, a new report, Shared Risk: Why Supply Chain's Most Sensitive Data Needs AI Built for the Industry. from InstaLILY found that 1 in 6 supply chain leaders experienced an AI-related data exposure incident.

The findings come as AI reaches deeper into commercially sensitive records. Seventy-eight percent say their AI tools can access customer pricing and margins, and 67% say the same for supplier pricing and rebate data.

Given the fact that distributors, wholesalers, and logistics providers routinely work with confidential information from both sides of a transaction, this is a concern. If AI puts one customer's contract price on another customer's quote, surfaces a supplier's bid to a competitor, or shows a shipper the carrier rate behind a broker's margin, the damage reaches every party involved.

Trading Partners Are Bringing Data Protection Into Purchasing Decisions

Questions from suppliers and customers are already influencing technology choices. Sixty-three percent of respondents say their employer has been asked how supplier or customer information is protected, and nearly a third of all respondents (30%) say such an inquiry affected a vendor, software, or AI decision.

Respondents most often expect their own company to bear the most responsibility for an exposure (51%), compared with 23% who point to the software or AI vendor.

"Speed means very little if a faster answer costs you a relationship that took years to build," said Adam Isenberg, head of distribution at InstaLILY, in a statement. "AI working in distribution should know that one customer's contract price never belongs on another customer's quote. Buyers should make vendors prove that before they sign."

Confidence Is High, and Incidents Are Already Showing Up

Sixty-three percent of respondents report at least some overlap between supplier and customer data across company platforms, including AI tools, and 87% are very or somewhat confident their AI keeps that data appropriately separated.

Still, incidents were reported in every segment surveyed. That gives businesses good reason to test how AI handles confidential information throughout a task, from the records it retrieves to the response it delivers.

Industry-Built AI Must Respect the Relationships Behind the Data

The most common barrier to keeping supplier and customer data separate is that AI tools were not built with that requirement in mind (22%), ahead of cost (21%) and lack of technical expertise (20%). Ninety percent say their employers would be more likely to choose AI built for distribution and supply chain operations over a general-purpose tool if it offered better control over supplier and customer data, and 92% call data separation a high or moderate priority for the next 12 months.

The report recommends testing those controls in everyday tasks, such as preparing a quote without revealing confidential supplier terms, and establishing when human approval is required.